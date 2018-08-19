Arsenal Transfer News: Julian Draxler Reportedly Close to Bundesliga Return

TF-Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward and reported Arsenal and Liverpool transfer target Julian Draxler is said to be closing in on a return to the Bundesliga, with Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Schalke all interested.

According to French magazine Le 10 Sport (via Calciomercato), Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan are also among the clubs who have at one point expressed an interest in the Germany international. Even Real Madrid were mentioned in the report.

Speculation he could be set for an unlikely return to Schalke has been making the rounds for some time now:

As reported by ESPN FC's Stephan Uersfeld, the 24-year-old didn't leave Schalke on the best of terms, making a reunion unlikely. The club has already denied the speculation:

Draxler left Gelsenkirchen for Wolfsburg in 2015, before making the step up to Ligue 1 giants PSG in 2017.

In Paris, Draxler was an instant hit, but his role changed with the arrival of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. No longer the first-choice winger, he ended up playing more minutes as a midfielder, while also providing cover for the big-money duo out wide.

His smaller role has led to plenty of rumours, and PSG's financial fair play issues have made a transfer a real possibility. Per BBC Sport, UEFA are still keeping a close eye on the Ligue 1 giants, and sales could help them balance the books and stay out of trouble in the future.

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Draxler is still young and would fetch a pretty penny, given his success in France and especially with the national team. His development has stalled somewhat, but a bigger role for a Bundesliga club could set him back on the right path.

The biggest question is whether one of those clubs can match the wages PSG pay their stars, and the profile of the club. Dortmund and Leipzig have the necessary funds, but have seemingly already finalised their squads at this stage of the transfer window.

Teams like Liverpool and Arsenal would have had less issues, but the Premier League transfer window has already closed, taking them off the table as destinations until January.

PSG have reasons beyond football to keep the German around, as he's acted as something of a mentor for new signing Thilo Kehrer:

A January move seems far more likely at this stage, bringing the Premier League clubs back into the picture. Draxler isn't expected to take a step back, limiting his potential destinations, so don't expect a transfer before the end of summer.