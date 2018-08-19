Chelsea Transfer News: Eden Hazard Rules out Summer Exit from Blues

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Eden Hazard has confirmed he won't be leaving Chelsea during the summer transfer window, despite his comments after the 2018 FIFA World Cup, hinting at an exit.

Speaking to RMC Sport (h/t the Guardian's Sachin Nakrani), the Belgian committed his immediate future to Chelsea, although he wouldn't look past his current contract, which expires in two years:

"A lot has been said. A lot of stupidity too. But at the moment I’m happy. I have two years left on my contract and we’ll see what happens. Leaving this year? I won’t go. The transfer market in England is closed. Clubs can still sell players, but not sign new ones anymore. It would be a bit strange that they would sell me now while they can’t sign a replacement."

Hazard previously said it "might be time to discover something different" following his excellent run at the

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The former Lille star was linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid for most of the summer, and Le 10 Sport (h/t Metro) even claimed a transfer fee had been agreed between both clubs at one point.

Those reports went against the word coming out of Chelsea, where everyone maintained the player would go nowhere. New manager Maurizio Sarri also showered the player with praise, and Hazard reciprocated:

Following the departure of compatriot Thibaut Courtois, who did make the move to the Spanish capital, Chelsea were never likely to sanction the sale of another star. Hazard's contract situation was also a little clearer, as the Blues have no need to sell at this point. By contrast, Courtois' deal was set to expire next summer.

In all likelihood, Hazard will assess the direction the club takes under Sarri and decide on a new contract. Chelsea have been among the top title contenders in England for a long time, but consistency has been an issue in recent years.

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

The uncertainty surrounding owner Roman Abramovich is also a factor, as the Russian is involved in a visa battle, per Adam Crafton of the Daily Mail. The issue has reportedly hampered stadium redevelopments.

Those issues are offset by the arrival of the highly-rated Sarri and the resulting positivity, however, and the Blues will like their chances of signing the Belgium international to a new long-term contract.