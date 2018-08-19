Manchester City Transfer News: Ruben Neves Reportedly Eyed for January

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2018

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at The King Power Stadium on August 18, 2018 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMAGetty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers starlet Ruben Neves is reportedly a January transfer target for Manchester City, who are keeping a close eye on the Portuguese and are pondering a bid.

According to the Sun's Phil Thomas, manager Pep Guardiola has shifted his gaze to Neves since losing out on primary target Jorginho, who joined Chelsea instead.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

