Manchester City Transfer News: Ruben Neves Reportedly Eyed for January

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers starlet Ruben Neves is reportedly a January transfer target for Manchester City, who are keeping a close eye on the Portuguese and are pondering a bid.

According to the Sun's Phil Thomas, manager Pep Guardiola has shifted his gaze to Neves since losing out on primary target Jorginho, who joined Chelsea instead.

