Jose Mourinho Hits out at Manchester City over Role in 'All or Nothing' Series

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has criticised Manchester City for the way he's portrayed in their documentary series All or Nothing, accusing his rivals of having no class and needing his presence to sell the show.

While he admitted he hasn't seen the programme, Mourinho said he has heard enough to make his assessment and added a little dig regarding the result of last season's final derby match, per the Sunday People's Steve Bates:

"You know, a movie ­without me doesn’t sell much. I needed to be in there.

"I haven’t seen it, but I know a few things about the movie. My reaction is if you are a rich club you can buy top players, but you cannot buy class. That is my first reaction.

"The second ­reaction is that, ­because I am in the movie, I could ask for some ­royalties.

"But if they send me one of the shirts they had in the tunnel when we played there, the shirts that were saying ‘We did it on Derby Day’, if they send me one of these shirts, I will give up about the royalties."

Jon Super/Associated Press

The match Mourinho referenced happened in April, when City took a 2-0 lead and appeared to be on their way to winning the Premier League title against their rivals.

The Red Devils completed an epic comeback in the second half to spoil the party, in what was one of the most memorable Manchester derby matches in recent history. The Sky Blues had special shirts ready to celebrate their title.

Per Bates, Mourinho is featured in repeated scenes in the documentary, which has received widespread praise. City gave the cameras unprecedented access, and the result was a remarkably in-depth programme.

The Mirror's John Cross was among the many singing its praises:

Manager Pep Guardiola emphasised the team had no input in what was put in the series, explaining why it goes far deeper than most:

But not everyone was a fan of every facet of the programme, and one of the key criticisms was the portrayal of Mourinho. Per Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News, he's repeatedly described as a defensive coach, with frequent mention of his "park the bus" tactics as well.

United fans and team reporters like Samuel Luckhurst weren't too happy with the direction:

The first Manchester derby of the 2018-19 season will take place on November 11 at the Etihad Stadium.