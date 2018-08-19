Juventus Transfer News: PSG Coach Thomas Tuchel Fuels Sami Khedira Rumours

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has added fuel to the rumours linking his club with Juventus' Sami Khedira by confirming reports he regularly speaks to the Germany international.

In an interview with Canal+ (h/t Calciomercato.com), Tuchel clarified that the two have been in regular contact for a long time: "It is true that I speak a lot with Khedira, but I won’t talk about the market tonight. Why do I talk to him? Because I've known him for 14 years."

According to Calciomercato, PSG are still looking for an additional midfielder, hoping to replace the retired Thiago Motta. Adrien Rabiot has been linked with Juventus, with L'Equipe reporting he's eager to join the Italian champions as a free agent next year (h/t Football Italia).

Yahoo Sport France's Miloud Kotbi also reported on PSG's interest in Khedira:

The 31-year-old moved to Turin in 2015 on a free transfer after an injury-plagued spell with Real Madrid. The Bianconeri have won the Serie A title in every season he's been present as part of their run of seven-year dominance in Italy.

Khedira made the starting XI for the season opener against Chievo on Saturday and opened the scoring after just three minutes:

He's clearly one of manager Massimiliano Allegri's favourites and is thus expected to pair with Miralem Pjanic in the centre of the park for much of the season. Summer arrival Emre Can could overtake him in the pecking order, but Allegri often introduces his new players slowly.

While Allegri loves Khedira, most Bianconeri fans do not. He was a target of criticism after the club said goodbye to Claudio Marchisio on Friday:

Italian football expert Adam Digby named him as the worst player at the club—a feeling shared by many:

Marchisio's departure means Juventus are unlikely to sanction Khedira's sale, even if PSG make a substantial offer before the end of summer. The Serie A transfer window has already closed, so the Bianconeri would be unable to bring in an adequate replacement.

Pjanic, Can, Khedira, Blaise Matuidi and Rodrigo Bentancur are the only central midfielders in the squad, so the Old Lady are already short on options. Federico Bernardeschi could fill in if needed, but his cameo against Chievo showed he's far more effective in a wide role, where he can use his athleticism and energy.