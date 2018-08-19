Little League World Series 2018: Sunday Schedule, TV Info, Bracket Predictions

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Sunday will go down as a memorable day for most of the players participating at the 2018 Little League World Series.

With the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets in town for the Little League Classic, which is played Sunday night at BB&T Ballpark in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, there will be an extra buzz around the Little League complex.

The games start early Sunday in order to give every team a chance to watch the major league players inside the home stadium of the Class-A Williamsport Crosscutters and interact with them throughout the day.

Sunday's four games feature the winners from the opening two days of action, with the victorious teams earning a break until Wednesday.

Little League World Series Sunday Schedule

Asia-Pacific (South Korea) vs. Mexico (9 a.m., ESPN)

Southwest (Texas) vs. Mid-Atlantic (New York) (11 a.m., ESPN)

Latin America (Panama) vs. Japan (1 p.m., ESPN)

Great Lakes (Michigan) vs. West (Hawaii) (2 p.m., ESPN)

All Times ET.

Games can be live-streamed on WatchESPN or ESPN app.

Bracket Predictions

International

Japan put together the most impressive performance of the international teams Friday, as it put up 11 runs against Spain.

Through 12 games over three days, Japan is the only team to reach a double-digit run total, with Iowa scoring the second-most runs at the tournament Saturday with nine.

Tom E. Puskar/Associated Press

The perennial favorite out of the international bracket faces a Panama team that put up eight runs against Canada in its opener.

Although both offenses are capable of putting on a show, pitching could rule the contest, as both teams square off against tougher competition.

South Korea and Mexico are coming off dramatic opening wins, as the Asia-Pacific representative beat Puerto Rico in nine innings and Mexico used a walk-off single from Angel Martinez to down Australia.

The differences between South Korea and Mexico are slim, which will make for a competitive opener on one of the most exciting days of the tournament.

At least one of South Korea, Japan and Mexico played in the international championship for the last decade, and the 2018 competition is trending in that direction again.

Japan will face a tough team in Panama, but it should have enough pitching and big hits in its lineup to come out victorious, while the other game could come down to the final at-bat.

Predictions: Japan over Panama, Mexico over South Korea

United States

Hawaii produced the moment of the tournament to date Friday night, when Aukai Kea hit a walk-off home run in the 11th inning against Georgia.

Although arranging the pitching staff to align with the pitch count limitations will be tough for Hawaii, it carries plenty of momentum into its clash with Michigan.

The Great Lakes representative used a walk-off hit of its own Friday in the sixth inning to get past Idaho.

Michigan holds the clear advantage since it played six innings in its opener and possesses a fresher stable of arms, but the toughness Hawaii displayed over 11 frames can't be counted out.

New York used a combination of clutch hitting and solid pitching to move on to its showdown with Texas, who benefited from Carter Pitts' strong outing on the mound against Rhode Island.

Texas' Justin Michaelis went 3-for-3 at the plate Thursday, and he is expected to be a key to the team's success once again Sunday.

Although each of the United States teams playing Sunday boast different strengths, they'll all have the valuable two days off in mind as a reward.

The losing teams don't get the same luxury, as they'll have to play Monday and Tuesday to get out of the losers bracket.

Predictions: Texas over New York, Hawaii over Michigan.

Statistics obtained from littleleague.org.