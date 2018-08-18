Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs Reportedly Keeping Tabs on Kieran Tierney

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IAugust 18, 2018

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 08: Kieran Tierney of Celtic in action during the UEFA Champions League Qualifiing match between Celtic and AEK Athens at Celtic Park Stadium on August 8, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly monitoring Celtic defender Kieran Tierney with a view to making a £10 million move for the 21-year-old in the January transfer window.

Spurs are hoping that Celtic's failure to land a lucrative place in the UEFA Champions League this season could tempt them into selling their talented youngster, according to the Mirror.

Mauricio Pochettino's men may also face competition from Premier League rivals Everton, who are also interested in Tierney, per the report.

 

