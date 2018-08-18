PSG Transfer News: Filipe Luis Reportedly Tells Atletico Madrid to Accept Offer

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid full-back Filipe Luis reportedly has an offer from Paris Saint-Germain and has told Diego Simeone's side he wants to complete a move to the French champions.

According to Marca, the Brazilian defender wants to leave before the close of the Spanish transfer window on August 31.

Mundo Deportivo have reported that Luis was offered a three-year deal from Paris Saint-Germain "some time ago," per Marca.

The 33-year-old was left on the bench for Atletico Madrid's UEFA Super Cup win over Real Madrid on Wednesday. Lucas Hernandez featured in his place for Simeone's side.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan said it was an interesting decision by the Atletico boss:

Hernandez filled in for Luis last season when he broke his leg in March. He was part of the team that won the 2018 UEFA Europa League even though Luis had returned to fitness in time for the final.

The 22-year-old also played a key role in France's win at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The youngster featured in all seven games for Didier Deschamps' side.

Football writer Simon Harrison explained why Luis might be tempted to leave:

PSG have been linked with left-backs during the transfer window. The club have had an offer for Alex Sandro turned down by Juventus, according to Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia).

Thomas Tuchel's side have also been linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose, per the Mirror's Darren Lewis.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson said PSG are keen to strengthen the left-back position:

A move for Luis would make sense. He is an experienced international who could slot straight into the team. However, at 33, he is clearly not a long-term option for the French side.

If he were to depart Atletico, he would also leave the club short of back-up options to Hernandez, as Jonny Castro Otto has been loaned to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers for the season.