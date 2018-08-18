Chelsea Transfer News: Tammy Abraham Reportedly Wanted on Loan by Aston Villa

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is reportedly wanted by Championship side Aston Villa on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old is manager Steve Bruce's top transfer target and has been all summer, according to the Birmingham Live's Gregg Evans.

However, Aston Villa face competition for Abraham's signature. There is also interest in the young striker from clubs in Italy and the Netherlands, per the report.

