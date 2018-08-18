Chelsea Transfer News: Tammy Abraham Reportedly Wanted on Loan by Aston Villa

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IAugust 18, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Tammy Abraham of Chelsea in action during the pre-season friendly match between Chelsea and Olympique Lyonnais at Stamford Bridge on August 7, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is reportedly wanted by Championship side Aston Villa on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old is manager Steve Bruce's top transfer target and has been all summer, according to the Birmingham Live's Gregg Evans.

However, Aston Villa face competition for Abraham's signature. There is also interest in the young striker from clubs in Italy and the Netherlands, per the report.

 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Live: Barcelona vs. Alaves

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Live: Barcelona vs. Alaves

    via AS.com

    Arsenal High Line Is a Risk but Jorginho Shows His Flaws

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Arsenal High Line Is a Risk but Jorginho Shows His Flaws

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Jorginho a Class Act but Hazard Changes the Game

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Jorginho a Class Act but Hazard Changes the Game

    via footballlondon

    Chelsea Legend Full of Praise for Chelsea’s 'New Look’

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Chelsea Legend Full of Praise for Chelsea’s 'New Look’

    We Ain't Got No History
    via We Ain't Got No History