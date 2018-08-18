NBA Trade Rumors: Heat Not Interested in Potential Ryan Anderson Deal

Jim Mone/Associated Press

There does not appear to be any substance behind the Ryan Anderson-to-Miami trade rumors.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, acquiring Anderson from the Houston Rockets "is not something the Heat has found appealing."

Anderson is midway through the four-year, $80 million contract he signed prior to the 2016-17 campaign, and he is owed $20.4 million this upcoming season as well as $21.3 million in 2019-20.

The rumors reportedly suggested Anderson could be dealt along with a draft pick in exchange for either Tyler Johnson or James Johnson. However, any such trade would likely increase Miami's luxury-tax bill because the Rockets power forward makes more than both Tyler Johnson ($19.2 million in each of the next two seasons) and James Johnson ($14.4 million this season and $15.1 million next year).

Anderson, meanwhile, has seen a significant drop-off in numbers since signing with Houston. He posted 17.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in his final season with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2015-16 but has since averaged just 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in two seasons with the Rockets.

The emergence of Clint Capela and P.J. Tucker has led to the 6'10", 240-pound Anderson becoming expendable, especially with Mike D'Antoni's squad relying so heavily on the three-point shot. Add 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony into the mix now, and Anderson may no longer be worth the hefty price tag in Houston's eyes.

With Hassan Whiteside and Kelly Olynyk on the roster, the Heat already have a good amount of money invested into their starting frontcourt. Anderson can still provide quality minutes, but it doesn't appear as though Miami believes he is enough of a difference-maker to justify increasing their tax bill.