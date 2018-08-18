WWE SummerSlam 2018 Matches: Betting Odds, Predictions for Roman Reigns and More

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Betting on any sport is risky, but choosing to put your money in something like pro wrestling is even more dangerous due to the pre-determined results.

Some might think they can make some easy money because WWE has become so predictable, but because Vince McMahon and the creative team can change plans at the last second, there is never a guarantee.

SummerSlam is one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year, and with 13 scheduled matches, there are going to be a lot of people looking to make a quick buck with bookies who are willing to accept bets on pro wrestling.

Sunday's show will take place at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, which will be the fourth consecutive year this venue has hosted the annual event.

Let's go through everything you need to know about SummerSlam and which Superstars are the safest bets.