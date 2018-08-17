WWE SummerSlam 2018: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

1 of 6

Question: Would it have helped this feud if WWE had licensed footage from TNA/Impact Wrestling to establish a long history between these two or is it better left as a storyline confined to WWE?

Answer: Given the story they've wanted to tell with this feud, setting up a proper backstory of their relationship over the years could have been greatly helped with some footage for context. It's hard to translate Impact Wrestling material, as it's completely unfamiliar to people who only watch WWE, but seeing the two of them interact when they're clearly younger would at least show that this isn't completely fabricated and that they do have a history together.

Then again, this didn't have to be this type of feud and could have been purely a situation where Joe was gunning for the title and Styles was simply standing in the way of that goal.

Q: If Charlotte or Lynch were to turn heel in this match, who would be the best choice for the turn and why?

A: Flair has already had a long time as a heel on the main roster, but Lynch has mostly been a babyface. Neither one of them should turn, but if it's a necessity, Lynch could get more out of it, whereas Flair would just revert to what she's already done in the past.

At least in that scenario, a feud between Flair and Lynch would be different with Flair being the sympathetic one, instead of the obnoxious queen that lorded over the division for so many months on Monday Night Raw. All in all, though, it's better for both to remain babyface and for someone like Asuka to turn heel, instead.

Predictions