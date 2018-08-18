Corey Coleman Says 'Hard Knocks' Didn't Show Whole Story of Trade from Browns

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2018

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Corey Coleman catches a pass during his first practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Corey Coleman said HBO's Hard Knocks didn't showcase the entire context of his trade from the Cleveland Browns in early August.

Coleman spoke about the situation Friday night after making one catch for seven yards in the Bills' 19-17 preseason victory over the Browns, but he didn't elaborate on his exit.

"You know with all that, I'm going to take the high road," he told reporters. "Y'all can see for y'all self. You know, pretty much, how stuff worked out. Like I said, I'm going to take the high road. I just laugh at it, because it's kind of funny. They should have showed the whole thing if they were going to show it."

                                      

