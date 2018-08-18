Man Who Made Death Threat Against Adam Silver Has Charge Dropped

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2018

NBA commissioner Adam Silver presents the most valuable player award at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

David Pyant, who was arrested in May for aggravated harassment after sending a death threat to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver via email, had the charge dropped.

On Saturday, TMZ Sports reported Silver opted not to move forward with the case. Pyant could have received up to a year in jail.

"If you don't let me play, I'm going to come up there and kill you with my f--king gun," the email read.

Ben Feuerherd of the New York Post reported Pyant, 27, had been arrested 13 times and previously served time in prison for robbery.

Silver never publicly commented on the situation. It's unclear why he decided not to pursue the case.

The 56-year-old New York native took over as commissioner from David Stern in February 2014. He's set to oversee his fifth full season starting this fall.

