Power vs. 3's Company Set for BIG3 Basketball League Championship

Power and 3's Company will square off for the BIG3 championship after they emerged victorious in their respective semifinals at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Friday night.

Power defeated Tri-State 51-49 in a thriller behind another strong showing from Glen "Big Baby" Davis, while 3's Company ran away from 3 Headed Monsters for a 50-28 win thanks to a scorching shooting display from guard Andre Emmett.

Friday's slate also featured a pair of consolation games that finalized the bottom half of the standings.

Ball Hogs trounced Ghost Ballers 50-35 in the first tilt, and Killer 3's squeaked past Trilogy for a 51-47 victory before the semifinals got underway.

Here's a look at when and where you can catch next week's title tilt.

Championship Game Information

Date: Friday, Aug. 24



Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Location: Barclays Center; Brooklyn, New York

Preview

If Power wants to cap off its season in style, it will have to put the clamps on Emmett.

The former Texas Tech swingman has established himself as one of the league's premier microwave scorers, and he showed why Friday as he blistered the nets against 3 Headed Monsters:

Emmett also showed off his distributive prowess as he comprised half of a dynamic two-man game with Jason Maxiell:

However, it's not just Emmett that Power has to contain.

Dahntay Jones offers 3's Company another quality wing, and his quick first step and ability to attack downhill gives head coach Michael Cooper's squad another dimension:

Power, though, isn't light on seasoned scorers of its own.

Chief among them is Davis, who has been a low-post force all summer long whether he's been playing in BIG3 or the Drew League.

An anchor down on the block, Davis has settled in nicely as Power's offensive cornerstone because of his innate ability to operate in space and break down defenders whether he's facing up or operating with his back to the basket.

Combine those skills with Cuttino Mobley's savvy off the bounce shooting and Corey Maggette's well-rounded offensive arsenal, and buckets won't be hard to come by for Nancy Lieberman's club.