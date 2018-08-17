Report: Redskins' Samaje Perine to Miss 'At Least' 1 Week with Ankle Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2018

Washington Redskins running back Samaje Perine (32) runs with the ball during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Washington Redskins running backs Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall are reportedly both expected to miss time because of ankle injuries.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported Perine will be sidelined "likely a week at least" with a sprain. Tom Pelissero of NFL.com said Marshall is going to sit out for a longer period, projected at two to four weeks, with his ankle injury.

Both players were injured in the Skins' 15-13 preseason victory over the New York Jets on Thursday night.

Perine was off to a strong start during the exhibition slate with 61 yards on eight attempts (7.6 YPC), albeit in a limited sample size. He'd been competing with Rob Kelley for early-down and short-yardage work when the regular season opens.

"It's a grind, mentally. It's all-day football, not like college where you only get 20 hours a week, so I think he understands the grind and our system a lot better," head coach Jay Gruden told reporters in June. "He's more comfortable, and we'll see how much he progresses. Very critical year for a young football player."

Perine rushed for 603 yards last season to lead the team, but he scored just one touchdown on the ground despite appearing in all 16 games.

Marshall's absence presents an opening for Kapri Bibbs in what's likely the race for the final roster spot at the position.

As a whole, it's been a tough training camp and preseason for the Washington backfield, which previously lost rookie Derrius Guice to a torn ACL last week.

Kelley and third-down specialist Chris Thompson should combine to handle a lion's share of the workload with the first-team offense until Perine returns.

