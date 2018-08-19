B/R's Best Reads of the Week of August 19

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2018

Christian Coleman of the U.S. reacts after winning the men's 100m dash during the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Rabat, Morocco, Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Mosa'ab Elshamy/Associated Press

Christian Coleman Is More Than Just the Man Who Beat Bolt

The United States' next-fastest man beat Usain Bolt and doesn't think there is anyone out there who can beat him.

            

LeBron James' Childhood Friend Romeo Travis Talks Lakers Move, Balling Abroad

LeBron's high school teammate and best friend Romeo Travis reveals to us why he won't be rooting for the King this year.

                      

How the Song 'Mo Bamba' Got Bigger Than Mo Bamba

We explain why the NBA draft's No. 6 pick from 2018 is known more for a song than for basketball.

