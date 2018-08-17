Stephy Mavididi Departs Arsenal to Join Juventus

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2018

MAJADAHONDA, SPAIN - JANUARY 27: Stephy Mavididi of Arsenal looks on after losing the UEFA Youth League match between Atletico de Madrid and Arsenal at Atletico de Madrid Sport City on January 27, 2015 in Majadahonda, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Arsenal forward Stephy Mavididi has departed the Premier League giants to join Italian champions Juventus.

Sky Sports News reported the 20-year-old, who has been out on loan since 2017, will move to Turin after agreeing a deal with the Old Lady. 

The starlet passed his medical on Thursday before signing a contract with Juve.

HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: Stephy Mavididi of England U19 during the U19 International match between England and Bulgaria at Adams Park on October 10, 2016 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The lightning-fast striker initially spent time on loan at Charlton Athletic before completing a period with Preston North End.

Both loan spells ended with the youngster unable to find the net for the first-team.

Mavididi will initially play for Juventus B as he carries on his football education in Italy.

The striker has been a regular pick for England at youth level, representing the under-20 side in 2017.

Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren was intrigued by the Englishman's transfer to Juve:

Mavididi failed to convince during his time in the lower leagues of England, but the Derby-born player will be given time to grow in Juve's second team.

The attacker remains a rising talent, and the decision taken to move to the Italian champions is a brave one.

