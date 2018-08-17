Stephy Mavididi Departs Arsenal to Join Juventus

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Arsenal forward Stephy Mavididi has departed the Premier League giants to join Italian champions Juventus.

Sky Sports News reported the 20-year-old, who has been out on loan since 2017, will move to Turin after agreeing a deal with the Old Lady.

The starlet passed his medical on Thursday before signing a contract with Juve.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The lightning-fast striker initially spent time on loan at Charlton Athletic before completing a period with Preston North End.

Both loan spells ended with the youngster unable to find the net for the first-team.

Mavididi will initially play for Juventus B as he carries on his football education in Italy.

The striker has been a regular pick for England at youth level, representing the under-20 side in 2017.

Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren was intrigued by the Englishman's transfer to Juve:

Mavididi failed to convince during his time in the lower leagues of England, but the Derby-born player will be given time to grow in Juve's second team.

The attacker remains a rising talent, and the decision taken to move to the Italian champions is a brave one.