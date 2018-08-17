Stephy Mavididi Departs Arsenal to Join Juventus

Stephy Mavididi Departs Arsenal to Join JuventusAugust 17, 2018
Arsenal forward Stephy Mavididi has departed the Premier League giants to join Italian champions Juventus.
Sky Sports News reported the 20-year-old, who has been out on loan since 2017, will move to Turin after agreeing a deal with the Old Lady.
The starlet passed his medical on Thursday before signing a contract with Juve.
The lightning-fast striker initially spent time on loan at Charlton Athletic before completing a period with Preston North End.
Both loan spells ended with the youngster unable to find the net for the first-team.
Mavididi will initially play for Juventus B as he carries on his football education in Italy.
The striker has been a regular pick for England at youth level, representing the under-20 side in 2017.
Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren was intrigued by the Englishman's transfer to Juve:
Gianni Verschueren @ReverschPass
Stephy Mavididi's highlight reel is filled with incredible runs and dribbles and some of the worst finishing you'll ever see. Those are his highlights. Can't wait to see this
Mavididi failed to convince during his time in the lower leagues of England, but the Derby-born player will be given time to grow in Juve's second team.
The attacker remains a rising talent, and the decision taken to move to the Italian champions is a brave one.
Inter to Sue La Liga President Over Modric Comments