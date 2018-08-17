PSG Transfer News: Dortmund Reportedly Set €75 Million Julian Weigl Price Tag

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund will reportedly hold out for a fee of €75 million for Paris Saint-Germain transfer target Julian Weigl.

France Football (h/t Goal's Ronan Murphy) reported the asking price:

Transfer speculation surrounding Weigl has increased since Axel Witsel joined BVB earlier this summer, and with former manager Thomas Tuchel now at PSG, the links make sense.

With Thomas Delaney also making the move to the Signal Iduna Park, BVB could certainly afford to part with a midfielder.

Some don't even think he'll be among the club's starters this season:

The 22-year-old moved to Dortmund in 2015 and has developed into a fine midfielder, leading to a first call-up for the national team a year later. Last season, he started 20 Bundesliga matches, per WhoScored.com.

PSG have ample depth in midfield, but there are question marks surrounding the future of their own star youngster, Adrien Rabiot. According to L'Equipe (h/t Football Italia), the 23-year-old France international has rejected a contract extension, and he plans to leave for Juventus next season on a free transfer.

Tuchel has already added a top talent from the Bundesliga this summer, signing Schalke's Thilo Kehrer. They weren't afraid to spend a huge fee on the centre-back:

If Les Parisiens are willing to spend €37 million on the relatively inexperienced Kehrer, BVB are right to ask for such a large fee for Weigl, who is more highly rated at this stage of his career.

Whether the Ligue 1 champions could afford him is another matter. As reported by BBC Sport, UEFA are still investigating the club with regards to financial fair play regulations, complicating all of their transfer dealings.