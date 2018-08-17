Lionel Messi Not in Argentina Squad for Friendlies, International Future Unclear

KAZAN, RUSSIA - JUNE 30: Lionel Messi of Argentina during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between France and Argentina at Kazan Arena on June 30, 2018 in Kazan, Russia. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Lionel Messi hasn't been called up for Argentina's upcoming international friendlies against Guatemala and Colombia as the Barcelona star considers his international future.

TNT Sports (h/t Mundo Deportivo, via Alex Smith of the Mirror) previously reported Messi had decided not to feature for the team again in 2018.

On Friday, he wasn't included in the squad:

According to Sport, Messi told new Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni he needs time to make a decision.

       

