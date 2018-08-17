Lionel Messi Not in Argentina Squad for Friendlies, International Future Unclear

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Lionel Messi hasn't been called up for Argentina's upcoming international friendlies against Guatemala and Colombia as the Barcelona star considers his international future.

TNT Sports (h/t Mundo Deportivo, via Alex Smith of the Mirror) previously reported Messi had decided not to feature for the team again in 2018.

On Friday, he wasn't included in the squad:

According to Sport, Messi told new Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni he needs time to make a decision.

