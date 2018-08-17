Lionel Messi Not in Argentina Squad for Friendlies, International Future Unclear

Lionel Messi Not in Argentina Squad for Friendlies, International Future UnclearAugust 17, 2018
Lionel Messi hasn't been called up for Argentina's upcoming international friendlies against Guatemala and Colombia as the Barcelona star considers his international future.
TNT Sports (h/t Mundo Deportivo, via Alex Smith of the Mirror) previously reported Messi had decided not to feature for the team again in 2018.
On Friday, he wasn't included in the squad:
Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 @Argentina
#SelecciónMayor Lionel Scaloni dio a conocer la lista de convocados para enfrentar a Guatemala y Colombia en Estados Unidos. https://t.co/yivZX2KZ37
According to Sport, Messi told new Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni he needs time to make a decision.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Anti-Terror Plan in Place for Ronaldo's Serie A Debut