Stephen Curry Dishes on Trash Talk with LeBron James During Game 1 of NBA Finals

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Stephen Curry and LeBron James have been involved in their fair share of memorable moments over the years, with the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers meeting in four consecutive NBA Finals. They added to their rivalry this past season when they were involved in a face-to-face confrontation near the end of Game 1, a 124-114 Dubs overtime victory.

As the game wound down, Curry attempted to go in for a meaningless layup, but James was having none of it. The four-time NBA MVP swatted the shot away, and the two exchanged words.

Curry recently explained the situation on The Bill Simmons Podcast (h/t Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area):

"It was never going to spill over to that. But it was an interesting moment ...I was hot because I was trying to finish out a possession, I think it was less than a minute left, I didn't see him coming over from the weak side so I tried to do a little soft scoop layup and he pinned it. Then he stared me down and he said something to me.

"And I was like, 'That's what we're really on right now? We're about to win and you're worried about mean-blocking my shot and talking trash?' And then the whole Tristan and Draymond thing happened and I went back up to him and I was like, 'Yo, what's up? Is this really what we're about right now?'

"And he was like, 'I gotta do that to make sure my teammates know I'm a mentor' and it's a part of his leadership and that type of deal. And I was like, 'I don't want to be the sacrificial lamb for your leadership.' (laughter). Come on man, that's messed up."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.