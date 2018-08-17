WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Aug. 17 Ahead of SummerSlam 2018

WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Aug. 17 Ahead of SummerSlam 2018August 17, 2018
With WWE SummerSlam just days away, this week's rumor roundup inevitably looks at one or two of the big stars who are likely to feature prominently at this weekend's show.
However, there's also a glimpse further down the line at some potentially huge plans for WWE's women's division later this year.
That could include a major crossover bout between stars on both the main roster and in NXT.
There's an update on the futures of not one, but two major WWE stars ahead of SummerSlam too. Inevitably, one is far more pressing than the other.
Here's this week's major rumors.
Brock Lesnar to Meet WWE Officials Before SummerSlam?
The future of Brock Lesnar in WWE will almost certainly dictate the outcome of Sunday's Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns, and it seems there is an update on his status with the company.
Per Barn Burner's Fired Up podcast (h/t Cageside Seats), Lesnar will be holding talks with WWE 'head honchos' in the hours before SummerSlam this weekend.
Those talks have been described as a 'closed door meeting', which would indicate they are extremely serious.
Thankfully, fans probably won't have to wait too long to work out exactly how productive those meetings were.
Defeat for Lesnar on Sunday would heavily suggest that his current run with WWE is over, and he is destined for UFC. Win, however, and there may be a chance of him combining his work with the two promotions for a while yet.
Daniel Bryan Re-Signing with WWE?
Daniel Bryan's future with WWE is one of the hottest topics in pro wrestling at the minute.
While it still seems incredibly likely he will re-sign and commit to the company moving forward, two interesting reports have emerged this week shedding light on the situation.
Bryan actually gave an interview with the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast this week where he spoke openly about his future.
"I think at this point it's 90 plus percent… I will say it's likely I will sign with WWE," Bryan said (h/t to WrestlingNews.co).
But Dave Meltzer commented on the F4W message board (h/t WrestlingInc) that Bryan is yet to sign a deal.
His current contract runs out on September 1st, so time is running out.
Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen Happening at Survivor Series?
History could well be made at Survivor Series this year if rumors are to be believed.
A report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc) appeared online this week, suggesting that WWE are finally going to run the Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen angle at the November show later this year.
That would be big news. It would, of course, pit the WWE stable of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Becky Lynch against the MMA crew of Shayna Baszler, Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.
The report goes on to detail that angles were shot for the feud in 2017 but for one reason or another, the feud never actually happened.
But it now looks like things are moving forward at pace. It would be an historic match and a big deal, so this is definitely one rumor worth getting excited about.