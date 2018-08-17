WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Aug. 17 Ahead of SummerSlam 2018

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

With WWE SummerSlam just days away, this week's rumor roundup inevitably looks at one or two of the big stars who are likely to feature prominently at this weekend's show.

However, there's also a glimpse further down the line at some potentially huge plans for WWE's women's division later this year.

That could include a major crossover bout between stars on both the main roster and in NXT.

There's an update on the futures of not one, but two major WWE stars ahead of SummerSlam too. Inevitably, one is far more pressing than the other.

Here's this week's major rumors.