Maurizio Sarri: Cesc Fabregas Out vs. Arsenal; Mateo Kovacic Could Make Debut

Cesc Fabregas will be absent for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, but loan signing Mateo Kovacic could make his debut from the bench, manager Maurizo Sarri revealed on Friday.

Per Oliver Harbord of Football.London, in his pre-match press conference, the Italian manager also insisted that Eden Hazard will remain at Chelsea this season despite being linked with a move: "I have spoken to him often in 10 days, but he has never said anything about this. I am sure Eden will be with us this season."

Sarri enjoyed a successful debut as a Premier League manager last weekend as the Blues won 3-0 at Huddersfield Town.

Midfielder N'Golo Kante started the clash at the John Smith's Stadium and opened the scoring despite only recently returning from holiday after winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France.

Per Harbord, Sarri said Kante's physicality meant he was ready quicker than any of the other World Cup competitors to return to action: "Kante, for physical characteristics, he is very quickly ready to play. He is ready, but for the other players for the World Cup it is a little bit different."



Hazard, for example, who played a key role as Belgium finished third in Russia, only played 14 minutes from the bench against the Terriers, but he still managed to assist Pedro for Chelsea's third.

Fabregas was not part of the squad for the Huddersfield clash, and he will miss out on a reunion with his former club Arsenal due to an "unusual injury," per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

Kovacic, though, looks set to be afforded his first minutes in a Chelsea shirt after sealing a loan move to Stamford Bridge from Real Madrid last week.

Sarri has high hopes for the Croatia international and believes he can take up any role in the midfield, per Harbord:

"I think Mateo will be very useful for us. At this moment he has to work, he is not ready for 90 minutes but maybe tomorrow for the last 30 minutes. I ask a lot for him, because for me is a very good player and in my opinion he can improve more.

"I think he can play in the three midfielders, it is the same for him centre, left or right. He is a very good offensive player, but he has improved during two years at Real."