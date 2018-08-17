Julen Lopetegui Reportedly Wants New Players at Real Madrid Before Deadline

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui is reportedly keen to add new faces to his squad before the end of the transfer window despite suggesting publicly that he's happy with his current options.

According to Carlos Forjanes of AS, while Lopetegui said following the 4-2 UEFA Super Cup loss to Atletico Madrid that "I do not think the club's policy changes much because of this game," he has made it clear he wants to bolster his squad with new signings behind the scenes.

"Concretely, he wants a centre-forward, a central defender and a physical midfielder," said Forjanes. "He has [14] days until the transfer window closes to reinforce his squad." It is reported that his position has potentially been strengthened after the UEFA Super Cup defeat to Atletico Madrid last week.

