Julen Lopetegui Reportedly Wants New Players at Real Madrid Before Deadline

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2018

TALLINN, ESTONIA - AUGUST 15: Julen Lopetegui, head coach of Real reacts during the UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at Lillekula Stadium on August 15, 2018 in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui is reportedly keen to add new faces to his squad before the end of the transfer window despite suggesting publicly that he's happy with his current options. 

According to Carlos Forjanes of AS, while Lopetegui said following the 4-2 UEFA Super Cup loss to Atletico Madrid that "I do not think the club's policy changes much because of this game," he has made it clear he wants to bolster his squad with new signings behind the scenes.

"Concretely, he wants a centre-forward, a central defender and a physical midfielder," said Forjanes. "He has [14] days until the transfer window closes to reinforce his squad." It is reported that his position has potentially been strengthened after the UEFA Super Cup defeat to Atletico Madrid last week. 

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

