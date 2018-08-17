AC Milan Reportedly Agree €40M Deal for Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

TF-Images/Getty Images

AC Milan are reportedly on the verge of completing a deadline-day move for Lazio's sought-after midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Per Italian business newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore (h/t ESPN FC), the Rossoneri have agreed a deal worth €40 million (£36 million) with Lazio that will see the Serbia international move to the San Siro on loan for a season with an option to buy.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.