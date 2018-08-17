AC Milan Reportedly Agree €40M Deal for Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2018

ESSEN, GERMANY - AUGUST 12: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio Rom gestures during the friendly match between Borussia Dortmund and Lazio Rom on August 12, 2018 in Essen, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

AC Milan are reportedly on the verge of completing a deadline-day move for Lazio's sought-after midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. 

Per Italian business newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore (h/t ESPN FC), the Rossoneri have agreed a deal worth €40 million (£36 million) with Lazio that will see the Serbia international move to the San Siro on loan for a season with an option to buy.

                

