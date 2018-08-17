Luis Campos 'Proud' About Manchester United Director of Football Role Links

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2018

LILLE, FRANCE - MAY 23: Sports Director of Lille OSC Luis Campos attends a press conference introducing Marcelo Bielsa of Argentina as the new head coach of Lille OSC (LOSC) at Domaine de Luchin on May 23, 2017 in Camphin-en-Pevele near Lille, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Lille sporting director Luis Campos has said he is "proud" to be linked with a possible director of football role at Manchester United but has insisted no talks have taken place with the club. 

After a frustrating summer for the Red Devils speculation has gathered pace regarding an appointment of someone who oversees transfers at Old Trafford, and Campos, who worked with United manager Jose Mourinho at Porto and Real Madrid, has been linked with the potential new post.

However, Campos told Yahoo (h/t the Daily Mirror) that while he would be interested in such a role, there has been no contact from the Premier League side.

"Manchester United have not spoken to me about this position," he said. "But I'm very proud that my name is mentioned as one possibility because United have such a fantastic history in the world of football."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

