Luis Campos 'Proud' About Manchester United Director of Football Role Links

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Lille sporting director Luis Campos has said he is "proud" to be linked with a possible director of football role at Manchester United but has insisted no talks have taken place with the club.

After a frustrating summer for the Red Devils speculation has gathered pace regarding an appointment of someone who oversees transfers at Old Trafford, and Campos, who worked with United manager Jose Mourinho at Porto and Real Madrid, has been linked with the potential new post.

However, Campos told Yahoo (h/t the Daily Mirror) that while he would be interested in such a role, there has been no contact from the Premier League side.

"Manchester United have not spoken to me about this position," he said. "But I'm very proud that my name is mentioned as one possibility because United have such a fantastic history in the world of football."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.