Sam Darnold After 1st Jets Start: We Have the Potential to Do Really Good Things

Sam Darnold believes the New York Jets are headed in the right direction.

After making his first start in a 15-13 preseason loss to Washington on Thursday night, the No. 3 overall pick said he believes the Jets "have the potential to do really good things."

"I feel like I'm going to continue to grow and get better every single day," he said, according to the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta. "That's what I’m most excited about…to see how much I'm going to be able to grow and build chemistry with the guys in the locker room. I think we have the potential to do really good things."

Darnold, who threw for 96 yards and a touchdown in his preseason debut against Atlanta, wasn't quite as prolific Thursday.

The rookie finished 8-of-11 for 62 yards, and the bulk of that production came on the Jets' second drive when he completed all five of his passes for 45 yards.

In all, Darnold led three drives and played the entire first half. Sacks stalled the first two possessions, and the third ended when the rookie tossed a fourth-down interception inside the red zone.

"Fourth-and-1 I just had to get rid of it," Darnold said, per the North Jersey Record's Andy Vasquez. "So yeah it is a turnover; it is an interception. But it's not the worst thing that could have happened."

After Darnold took a seat, Teddy Bridgewater took over and impressed by going 10-of-15 for 127 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

"We're going to play the best guy… I'm not going to sit here and evaluate them second by second every day in the public," head coach Todd Bowles said, per Mehta. "I understand what's happening… As football coaches, we understand where we are. We're pleased with where we are."