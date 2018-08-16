Tom Chambers Charged with Assault in April Incident with Bar Patron

Jack Arent/Getty Images

Former NBA player Tom Chambers has been charged with assault stemming from an April 15 incident that saw him get into an altercation with 22-year-old Alexander Bergelt at a bar in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to TMZ.

Chambers has been charged with assault, and Bergelt faces disorderly conduct charges.

Per TMZ, Chambers was at the bar when Bergelt started to verbally harass him, saying "You're not s--t," among other things. The situation escalated, per the report, when Bergelt told the former basketball player, "Your mom should have killed you when you came out of the womb as ugly as you are, your arms are skinny, your chest is this. Your belly is big."

The end result wound up with Bergelt having a mark on his neck and a bruise on his lip.

While he admitted to getting physical with Bergelt, Chambers denied throwing any punches. Bergelt, though, claimed Chambers assaulted him as he was allegedly grabbed by the throat.

The 59-year-old Chambers spent 16 years in the NBA after being taken with the eighth overall pick by the then-San Diego Clippers in the 1981 draft. The 6'10", 220-pound power forward played for six teams in his career, making four All-Star teams (was named the 1987 NBA All-Star Game MVP) and had his No. 24 retired by the Phoenix Suns.

He averaged 18.1 points and 6.1 rebounds during his career.

Chambers last played in the NBA for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 1997-98 season.