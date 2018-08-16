Manchester City Transfer News: Real Betis Reportedly Keen on Oleksandr Zinchenko

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko has reportedly emerged as a loan target for La Liga side Real Betis.

Quique Setien's team have opened negotiations with the Citizens for the 21-year-old, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Joe Bray at the Manchester Evening News).

Zinchenko has already turned down the chance to join Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer in a £16 million move, as he wants to try and force his way into Pep Guardiola's plans, per the report.

The youngster is currently on the fringes of the first team. He made 15 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City last season.

Zinchenko only arrived at the club in 2016 as one of Europe's most promising young players. Although he's a midfielder, he spent most of last season filling in at left-back due to injuries to Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph.

The return to fitness of both players means Zinchenko has slipped further down the pecking order and may struggle for game time this season.

Zinchenko did feature for Manchester City in pre-season and endured a mixed time. He found it tough going up against Christian Pulisic in his team's International Champions Cup defeat to Borussia Dortmund, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Smith:

He was far more impressive in their clash against Liverpool in the same competition, per Stuart Brennan at the Manchester Evening News:

Zinchenko was asked about his future during the club's pre-season tour. However, he gave little away, per Smith:

While Zinchenko does not appear keen to leave Manchester City, a temporary move may suit as it could allow him to continue his development away from the spotlight.

Setien is building an exciting team at Real Betis. He only arrived at the club in May 2017 and led the club to a sixth-place finish in his first season in charge. Their league performance also meant they have qualified for the UEFA Europa League.

The 59-year-old's team are known for playing attractive, attacking football. Their performances under Setien also mean they have been able to attract key players to the club, as shown by football writer Simon Harrison:

Betis have made some astute signings already, bringing in players such as Sergio Canales and William Carvalho. Zinchenko would be another exciting addition if he can be tempted away from the Etihad Stadium.