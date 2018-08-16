Patriots Rumors: Chris Hogan, NE 'A Bit Too Far Apart' in Contract Talks

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The New England Patriots have reportedly had discussions with wide receiver Chris Hogan about a long-term contract extension.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Hogan and the Patriots are currently "a bit too far apart" right now, but the discussions are still ongoing.

Howe added a potential problem for Hogan's team in negotiations is that the average salary for No. 2 receivers at $8 million is more than Julian Edelman currently makes.

The Patriots signed Hogan to a three-year, $12 million deal prior to the 2016 season after the Buffalo Bills declined to match the offer sheet.

Hogan will make $3 million in 2018. He is the 56th-highest paid wide receiver in terms of average annual salary this season, per Over the Cap.

Edelman agreed to a two-year extension worth $11 million with the Patriots last year that included a signing bonus of $5 million and incentives worth up to $4 million. He is suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs after missing all of 2017 with a torn ACL.

Hogan tied for the NFL lead with 17.9 yards per reception during the 2016 season and had a career-high 680 receiving yards. The 29-year-old caught a career-best five touchdowns last year, despite missing seven games with a shoulder injury.