Patriots Rumors: Chris Hogan, NE 'A Bit Too Far Apart' in Contract Talks

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 16, 2018

New England Patriots' Chris Hogan celebrates after catching a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The New England Patriots have reportedly had discussions with wide receiver Chris Hogan about a long-term contract extension. 

Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Hogan and the Patriots are currently "a bit too far apart" right now, but the discussions are still ongoing. 

Howe added a potential problem for Hogan's team in negotiations is that the average salary for No. 2 receivers at $8 million is more than Julian Edelman currently makes. 

The Patriots signed Hogan to a three-year, $12 million deal prior to the 2016 season after the Buffalo Bills declined to match the offer sheet.

Hogan will make $3 million in 2018. He is the 56th-highest paid wide receiver in terms of average annual salary this season, per Over the Cap

Edelman agreed to a two-year extension worth $11 million with the Patriots last year that included a signing bonus of $5 million and incentives worth up to $4 million. He is suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs after missing all of 2017 with a torn ACL. 

Hogan tied for the NFL lead with 17.9 yards per reception during the 2016 season and had a career-high 680 receiving yards. The 29-year-old caught a career-best five touchdowns last year, despite missing seven games with a shoulder injury. 

