Bayern Munich Transfer News: Niko Kovac Says Sebastian Rudy Can Leave

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IAugust 16, 2018

MUNICH, GERMANY - AUGUST 05: Sebastian Rudy of FC Bayern Muenchen runs with the ball during the friendly match between Bayern Muenchen and Manchester United at Allianz Arena on August 5, 2018 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)
Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac says midfielder Sebastian Rudy can leave the Bundesliga champions in the summer transfer window.

"Sebastian is a player who wants to play a lot. He can leave if he agrees terms," he said, according to ESPN FC's Mark Lovell. "We are really well-catered for in midfield with numerous top players in that position. They cannot all play at the same time, therefore it makes sense that he looks elsewhere."

Rudy was part of the Germany squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. However, he has struggled to command a regular place in the Bayern team since arriving from Hoffenheim last summer.

  

