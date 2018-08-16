Bayern Munich Transfer News: Niko Kovac Says Sebastian Rudy Can Leave

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac says midfielder Sebastian Rudy can leave the Bundesliga champions in the summer transfer window.

"Sebastian is a player who wants to play a lot. He can leave if he agrees terms," he said, according to ESPN FC's Mark Lovell. "We are really well-catered for in midfield with numerous top players in that position. They cannot all play at the same time, therefore it makes sense that he looks elsewhere."

Rudy was part of the Germany squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. However, he has struggled to command a regular place in the Bayern team since arriving from Hoffenheim last summer.

