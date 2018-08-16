Tottenham Transfer News: Lucas Moura Reportedly Wanted by Real Betis

Tottenham Transfer News: Lucas Moura Reportedly Wanted by Real BetisAugust 16, 2018
Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for La Liga side Real Betis.
Real Betis vice-chairman Lorenzo Serra Ferrer has expressed an interest in signing Lucas before the Spanish transfer window closes on August 31, per El Desmarque (h/t The Sun's Gary Stonehouse).
The Brazilian only arrived at Spurs in January from Paris Saint-Germain. He made just 11 appearances last season but did start Tottenham's opening Premier League game of the season against Newcastle United.
Moura did not have perhaps the impact expected by Spurs last season after joining in a deal worth £25 million, according to Declan Olley at Sky Sports.
However, he has impressed in pre-season and scored twice in a 4-1 win over Roma at the 2018 International Champions Cup.
Football reporter Mike Keegan said he expects Moura to enjoy a better campaign:
About to head home from Spurs' US tour. Some observations: 1. Poch remains a fantastic coach & a huge asset 2. They need a midfielder 3. The likes of Moura and Aurier should be better this season 4.The new stadium will be magnificent 5. Son Heung-min is a very polite man. #thfc
Manager Mauricio Pochettino handed him just a third Premier League start on Saturday against Newcastle. He managed 68 minutes before being replaced by Mousa Dembele.
Football writer Ben Pearce explained why Moura may be set for a run in the team:
#thfc Third Premier League start for Lucas Moura, who was probably the star of pre-season. It looks like he might get a run in the team, with Son disappearing after this match and Lamela injured. If he can start the season well it will ease frustrations at lack of new signings.
The 26-year-old has explained that he has had to adapt to life in a new country and at a new team after his January move, per Matthew Treadwell at Sky Sports News.
"The first six months was for the adaptation, to know the club and my team-mates and to adapt to a new championship," he said. "I hope this season I will be 100 per cent ready to help the team."
Tottenham were the only Premier League side not to sign a single player in the summer transfer window. Pochettino has said his team could still allow players to leave, per Pearce:
#thfc Pochettino on possible departures: "I don't believe there will be too much movement because we cannot sign, but different individual things can happen. I want people that feel happy to be involved here every day, happy to be in the place that the manager puts you."
Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge said Betis are interested in Moura:
@ThatGooner Yeah, absolutely. Betis closest to Montoya, have a meeting today to decide on that one as Valencia are messing them around. Bernat interest there too, which is strong. Still want Lucas Moura too...
The Spanish side were linked with a move for Moura in January, and he said he felt his game would suit La Liga, per Perform (h/t AS).
However, it seems unlikely Spurs would be willing to allow him to leave the club so soon, particularly as they would be unable to bring in a replacement as the Premier League transfer window has closed.
