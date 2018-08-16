Odell Beckham Jr. Thinks New Giants Contract Will 'Work Itself Out'

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Superstar wideout Odell Beckham Jr. said Thursday he's letting his agent and the New York Giants worry about a contract extension and that he's confident it will eventually be resolved.

"I definitely think it's going to work itself out," he said, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. "When is it going to happen? You don't know ... It's a matter of time, just like everything in life."

