Petr Cech Will Start for Arsenal Against Chelsea in EPL, Says Unai Emery

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Petr Cech of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on August 12, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)
James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said that Petr Cech will start ahead of Bernd Leno on Saturday in the Gunners' Premier League meeting with Chelsea.

Cech struggled in Arsenal's season opener against Manchester City, with Emery evidently intent on his goalkeepers playing out from the back. Despite a few loose balls and narrowly avoiding netting a comical own goal, Emery appears ready to stick with the 36-year-old, per John Cross of the Daily Mirror.

"They are two goalkeepers who are important for us," Emery said. "They have different qualities but for us in the way we want to play, they can [both] play. For Saturday, the decision for me is easy. Petr Cech can continue to start the match, I believe in him. [But] If Bernd starts, I believe in him also."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.  

Related

    Arsenal Fans Clash Over Emery's Backing of Cech

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Arsenal Fans Clash Over Emery's Backing of Cech

    via footballlondon

    The Not-So Changing Face of Football Tattoos

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    The Not-So Changing Face of Football Tattoos

    Tom Williams
    via Bleacher Report

    CR7 Debut: Serie A Opening Games Expected to Be Postponed

    World Football logo
    World Football

    CR7 Debut: Serie A Opening Games Expected to Be Postponed

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    B/R Live: LASK Linz vs. Besiktas Europa League Qualifier (🇺🇸 Only)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    B/R Live: LASK Linz vs. Besiktas Europa League Qualifier (🇺🇸 Only)

    Br
    via Br