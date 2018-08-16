Petr Cech Will Start for Arsenal Against Chelsea in EPL, Says Unai Emery

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said that Petr Cech will start ahead of Bernd Leno on Saturday in the Gunners' Premier League meeting with Chelsea.

Cech struggled in Arsenal's season opener against Manchester City, with Emery evidently intent on his goalkeepers playing out from the back. Despite a few loose balls and narrowly avoiding netting a comical own goal, Emery appears ready to stick with the 36-year-old, per John Cross of the Daily Mirror.

"They are two goalkeepers who are important for us," Emery said. "They have different qualities but for us in the way we want to play, they can [both] play. For Saturday, the decision for me is easy. Petr Cech can continue to start the match, I believe in him. [But] If Bernd starts, I believe in him also."