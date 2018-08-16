Barcelona Transfer News: Ernesto Valverde Discusses Rafinha Exit Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has discussed midfielder Rafinha's future amid speculation he could leave the club before the close of the transfer window.

The Brazilian has been in impressive form in pre-season, but Valverde said he is uncertain if the 25-year-old will stay, according to Marca (h/t Football Espana).

"I’m very happy with Rafinha’s impact in pre-season. He has played very well and integrated into the squad, but we are unsure what will happen as the window does not close until August 31. Personally, I want the market to close now so that I know my squad and which players I can count on for this season."

