Stephen Curry Discusses Arguments Between Draymond Green, Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry said he is entertained by the arguments between teammate Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr in an interview released Thursday.

Curry discussed the arguments on The Bill Simmons Podcast after Simmons asked him to share his favorite story involving Green.

"Probably the times him and Coach Kerr get into it," Curry said. "And you're inside of practice and you don't know whose side to take. Just like, "I guess they're both right, but they're both wrong."

When pressed to provide examples, the two-time MVP opened up about back-and-forths Kerr had with Green:

"They argue about a play call or maybe something Coach Kerr has been thinking about for a couple games. ... And [Draymond's] like, 'Don't over-coach. We know what we doing.' And coach is like, 'Well, I know you know what you're doing, but let me just help you as I'm supposed to do. That's what my job is, to point out things that could be important for us to win a championship.'

"But they have a real—the respect level between those two is at an all-time high, but they have their moments and it's just amazing entertainment to watch in practice."

Curry went on to say practices often come to a complete stop when Green and Kerr are arguing but added, "At the end of practice, it's just like nothing happened. And that's the best part."

It is no secret that Green is an emotional player who doesn't shy away from expressing his feelings.

His passion and willingness to battle for rebounds have been key to Golden State's run of three NBA titles in four years, as has his ability to defend tougher matchups.

The 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year and four-time All-Defensive selection takes some of the pressure off the likes of Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson on that end of the floor, helping them pour in points offensively.

While back-and-forths between the head coach and one of the All-Stars on the roster may undermine team chemistry for many squads in the NBA, the dynamic between Kerr and Green is clearly in a healthy place.

They will surely have more arguments over the course of the upcoming 82-game season, but the results speak for themselves with the Warriors.