WWE SummerSlam 2018: Dean Ambrose and the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns

Credit: WWE.com

As one of the biggest events in WWE's calendar, SummerSlam 2018 is bound to feature more than a couple of shocks and surprises.

With a loaded card and some high-profile storylines, there's also every possibility of a number of stars turning either during or after those bouts, setting up events post-SummerSlam with a bang.

Inevitably, the return of one star this week on Raw makes him a hot favorite heading up this particular list: but it isn't just Dean Ambrose who could turn this weekend.

Here's a look at the most popular and likely candidates to flip things on its head this Sunday with a character turn.