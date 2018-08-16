Casemiro Says Real Madrid Missed Cristiano Ronaldo in Super Cup Loss to Atletico

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has said the team missed the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo in their UEFA Super Cup loss on Wednesday.

The UEFA Champions League winners were beaten 4-2 after extra time by city rivals Atletico Madrid.

While Real's main issues in the match did appear to be defensive, Casemiro conceded Ronaldo, who moved to Juventus this summer, was a significant absence, per Marca (h/t Football Espana).

"Of course, we missed Cristiano Ronaldo, this is natural," said the Brazilian. "We cannot hide from the fact we missed him, any team in the world would miss a player of his quality when he leaves. But this is a situation that is in the past and our squad is not better nor worse because of it. New signings? That is not a decision that is up to me."