Ronda Rousey on WWE: 'I Love This Way More Than I Ever Thought I Would'

Ronda Rousey is a longtime wrestling fan, but her stint as a WWE Superstar has been even more enjoyable than she initially imagined.

According to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne, Rousey said: "I love this way more than I ever thought I would."

In May, the 31-year-old told TMZ Sports that she wanted to have children with her husband, Travis Browne, "someday soon."

That seemed to place a timeline on her WWE career, but Rousey told Shelburne that things have changed due to how well the experience has gone so far: "We had a set timeline set, and now we aren't so sure about it because I love it so much. I guess that's the best thing that could've happened—that I would love it so much it would be so hard to stop. I can see why people have a hard time leaving this industry because it's such joy to be a part of every day."

Rousey is set to face Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam on Sunday in one of the top matches on the card.

It will be only the fourth televised match of Rousey's WWE career, as she previously teamed with Kurt Angle to beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34, fought Nia Jax to a draw at Money in the Bank and defeated Alicia Fox a couple of weeks ago on Raw.

Due to her success in UFC and a burgeoning movie career, Rousey is a legitimate crossover star who consistently garners some of the biggest reactions in WWE.

All signs point toward Rousey being a major box-office draw for WWE for as long as she wants to stay with the company, and her credibility could reach an even higher level if she beats Bliss for the title Sunday.

