Manchester United Dismiss Jose Mourinho, Paul Pogba Rift Rumours as 'Nonsense'

Manchester United have denied reports of a rift between manager Jose Mourinho and record signing Paul Pogba, labelling the stories as "absolute nonsense."

According to Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail, Pogba wants to leave the club after falling out with the coach, with Barcelona said to be keen to sign him this summer. It's said Mourinho is trying to keep Pogba onside and that's why he was named captain for the 2-1 win over Leicester City on Friday.

However, according to Sky Sports News, the Red Devils have completely dismissed the prospect of a fallout and have described the dynamic between the pair "good."

Per Kevin Palmer of the Irish Independent, Sky Sports' James Cooper said there's anger from United at the reports. "They are angry, they're incensed, they're telling me there was no bust up between Mourinho and Pogba," Cooper said.

As relayed by Sky Sports, Pogba spoke to reporters after the 2-1 win over Leicester and hinted all was not well between the pair. "If you're not happy, you cannot give your best," he said. "There are things that I cannot say otherwise I will get fined."

Pogba missed the majority of the team's pre-season training following his involvement in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He was outstanding in that competition as France romped to glory, and Pogba shone in the final, scoring a brilliant goal in the 4-2 win.

The signs on Friday were positive for Pogba as he returned to action in United colours, as he netted an impudent penalty and controlled proceedings in the victory.

Alex Shaw of ESPN believes the former Juventus man is ready for more responsibility at Old Trafford:

There are doubts about whether Mourinho feels the same, though, and whether Pogba will remain a United player beyond this month with summer transfer windows still open for some leagues in Europe.

Under Mourinho, the United No. 6 has not shown his best on a consistent basis. Pogba's lapses in concentration and poor choices in possession have hindered the Red Devils at times, although there have also been times when he's been used in unfamiliar positions.

As relayed by BBC Sport's Simon Stone, Mourinho seemed delighted with the player's performance against Leicester:

If Mourinho can get the Pogba that performed to such a high standard at the World Cup playing for United this season, then the Red Devils will have a huge force in central midfield. However, given how the Frenchman's form has been inconsistent for his club, fans will want to see a string of displays from the playmaker before rushing to judgement.

Mourinho will be vital to Pogba finding that continuity in his game, and if their relationship is indeed "good," then it would be no shock to see the player kick on for his club this year.