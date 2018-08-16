Chelsea Transfer News: Christian Pulisic Linked in Latest Rumours

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2018

ST GALLEN, SWITZERLAND - AUGUST 07: Christian Pulisic of Dortmund looks on during the friendly match between Borussia Dortmund and S.S.C. Napoli on August 7, 2018 in St Gallen, Switzerland. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea reportedly remain interested in signing Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic despite holding off on making a £65 million bid for him earlier in the summer. 

According to Nizaar Kinsella of Goal, new Blues manager Maurizio Sarri will be looking to add to his attacking ranks in the coming months as he settles in at Stamford Bridge, and Pulisic could be a key target. 

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

