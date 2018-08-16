Chelsea Transfer News: Christian Pulisic Linked in Latest Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea reportedly remain interested in signing Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic despite holding off on making a £65 million bid for him earlier in the summer.

According to Nizaar Kinsella of Goal, new Blues manager Maurizio Sarri will be looking to add to his attacking ranks in the coming months as he settles in at Stamford Bridge, and Pulisic could be a key target.

