Romelu Lukaku Considering Retirement from Belgium After Euro 2020

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2018

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY 14: Romelu Lukaku of Belgium controls the ball during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia 3rd Place Playoff match between Belgium and England at Saint Petersburg Stadium on July 14, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed he is planning to retire from international football after UEFA Euro 2020 despite the fact he will only be 27.

In an interview with Scott Davis of Business Insider, when the Manchester United star was asked about whether he will be at the next FIFA World Cup, having played in the previous two, he replied: "After the Euros, I think I'll stop."

Lukaku netted four times in six starts as Belgium came third at Russia 2018 earlier this summer.

The Red Devils produced some of the best attacking football at the tournament but could not get past eventual winners France in the semi-finals.

The striker told Davis that reaching the last four is the least Belgium should expect at every tournament now.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Romelu Lukaku of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on August 10, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The 25-year-old also said he does not believe he has reached his prime and added that he does not give much advice to younger players because he fears they could take his spot.

Given that attitude, it seems odd that Lukaku only plans to grace the international stage for two more years.

At 29, he could well be at his peak come the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and featuring in the 2026 World Cup would not be too much of a stretch for the former Everton man, assuming he stays fit.

It could well be Lukaku's ambition to prolong his club career that has led him to consider early retirement from the international stage.

He has already passed the 100-goal mark in the Premier League and will be hoping for another prolific season with United in 2018-19.

Lukaku came off the bench as United made a winning start to the new campaign against Leicester City on Friday.

He is in line to start when Jose Mourinho's side take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Related

    Lukaku reveals 2020 Belgium retirement plan

    Belgium (National Football) logo
    Belgium (National Football)

    Lukaku reveals 2020 Belgium retirement plan

    Getty
    via Goal

    The Media Roasts Post-Ronaldo Madrid

    World Football logo
    World Football

    The Media Roasts Post-Ronaldo Madrid

    Sport EN
    via sport

    Modric's Agent Will Make One Last Attempt to Force Inter Move

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Modric's Agent Will Make One Last Attempt to Force Inter Move

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Pogba's Brother Released for Having 'Too Many Kilos' by Team Called KFC

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pogba's Brother Released for Having 'Too Many Kilos' by Team Called KFC

    Dan Ripley for MailOnline
    via Mail Online