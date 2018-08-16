Romelu Lukaku Considering Retirement from Belgium After Euro 2020

TF-Images/Getty Images

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed he is planning to retire from international football after UEFA Euro 2020 despite the fact he will only be 27.

In an interview with Scott Davis of Business Insider, when the Manchester United star was asked about whether he will be at the next FIFA World Cup, having played in the previous two, he replied: "After the Euros, I think I'll stop."

Lukaku netted four times in six starts as Belgium came third at Russia 2018 earlier this summer.

The Red Devils produced some of the best attacking football at the tournament but could not get past eventual winners France in the semi-finals.

The striker told Davis that reaching the last four is the least Belgium should expect at every tournament now.

The 25-year-old also said he does not believe he has reached his prime and added that he does not give much advice to younger players because he fears they could take his spot.

Given that attitude, it seems odd that Lukaku only plans to grace the international stage for two more years.

At 29, he could well be at his peak come the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and featuring in the 2026 World Cup would not be too much of a stretch for the former Everton man, assuming he stays fit.

It could well be Lukaku's ambition to prolong his club career that has led him to consider early retirement from the international stage.

He has already passed the 100-goal mark in the Premier League and will be hoping for another prolific season with United in 2018-19.

Lukaku came off the bench as United made a winning start to the new campaign against Leicester City on Friday.

He is in line to start when Jose Mourinho's side take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.