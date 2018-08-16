Stephen Curry Hosts Basketball Camp for 200 Girls: 'It Was Special'

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry hosted free basketball camps for 200 girls and young women on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press (h/t USA Today), Curry enjoyed the experience, saying, "It was special."

The camps, which took place at Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek, California, were run by the Warriors and also featured Dubs development coach Bruce Fraser working with the girls.

Curry's father, former NBA guard Dell Curry, was on hand to give them pointers as well.

As seen in the following tweet courtesy of Warriors Basketball Camp, several women spoke to the girls in attendance about their experiences as women in the sports world:

The camps hit close to home for Curry since he is a father of two daughters—Riley and Ryan.

Monday and Tuesday's camps were complements to a camp from the previous week that saw two of the top high school women's basketball players in the country—Azzi Fudd and Cameron Brink—play alongside men.