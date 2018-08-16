Kevin De Bruyne Attends Premiere on Crutches as Stars Back City to Overcome Loss

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne attended the premiere of his club's Amazon series on crutches on Wednesday evening, and his team-mates backed the Citizens to overcome their midfielder's impending absence.

It was announced De Bruyne could be out for up to three months after he suffered a knee injury in training earlier on Wednesday, per MailOnline's James Ayles and James Dutton.

However, that didn't prevent the Belgian from attending the premiere of "All Or Nothing" after discovering the news, per the Guardian:

City and England full-back Kyle Walker expressed disappointment at the loss of De Bruyne but insisted they have the talent to overcome any absence:

"Kevin is a great player, and it's just unfortunate that it's happened to him in training but there's more than enough depth in the squad. We don't just rely on one player. It's a team game and whoever steps in will do well. Obviously it's a big loss, but we've got more than enough cover."

Ilkay Gundogan emphasised De Bruyne's impact on last season's run to the Premier League title: "He played an incredible season. He had so much impact on our game. He was maybe the main man for us last season. He is very important. We all hope that it is not too serious so he can get back on the training field as soon as possible."

