Elon Musk's Company to Build Tunnel to Dodger Stadium to Ease Traffic

Elon Musk's Company to Build Tunnel to Dodger Stadium to Ease TrafficAugust 16, 2018
The trip to Dodger Stadium will apparently get a lot easier after Elon Musk installs his newest creation in Los Angeles.
Darren Rovell of ESPN provided the latest details on The Boring Company invention:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
BREAKING: @elonmusk’s @boringcompany will build a 3.6 mile tunnel from East Hollywood to Dodger Stadium that can carry 1,500 fans to the game in four minutes versus the more than an hour those fans spend traveling by car to the game today. https://t.co/v9joUxbsrE
The "Dugout Loop" is expected to cost customers only around $1 per trip, according to the company's site.
The tunnel system, which will be an estimated 30-44 feet below the surface, will take up to 14 months to build. It is also expected to be 100 percent privately funded by The Boring Company.
The city had already approved in April a tunnel system in West Los Angeles that runs 2.7 miles, smaller than the 3.6-mile tunnel running from East Hollywood to Dodger Stadium.
Musk provided an update in May on Instagram that the first tunnel was almost done.
With Los Angeles known for its legendary traffic, especially on the way to Chavez Ravine, this new system could be a game-changer for fans attending games.
