Seahawks' Rashaad Penny Ruled Out After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Rams

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2019

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive back T.J. Green (32) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny has been ruled out from returning to Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury suffered in the first quarter.

The 23-year-old went down after being tackled on a 16-yard reception. That was his only touch of the night before exiting. 

A first-round pick out of San Diego State in the 2018 NFL draft, Penny suffered a broken finger during his first preseason but returned for Week 1. He has missed four games with various ailments during the 2019 season. Chris Carson will likely get the majority of the first-team work with him out of the lineup.

Penny has rushed for 370 yards and three touchdowns this season, with seven receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown through the air heading into Week 14. Penny's setback comes after a 74-yard rushing performance in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings

Related

    Impressive 49ers Control Their Destiny

    @MikeFreemanNFL wouldn't mind seeing a rematch of the game of the year in the NFL title game

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Impressive 49ers Control Their Destiny

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady Gets in Chiefs DL’s Face 🤬

    Frustrated Tom Brady got right up in Chris Jones’ grill during brutal first half 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Gets in Chiefs DL’s Face 🤬

    Darrelle Lincoln
    via Total Pro Sports

    Landing Spots for Cam Newton

    B/R puts together the best trade packages for Cam ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Landing Spots for Cam Newton

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Ravens Become 1st AFC Team to Clinch Postseason Berth

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ravens Become 1st AFC Team to Clinch Postseason Berth

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report