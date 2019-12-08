Seahawks' Rashaad Penny Ruled Out After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Rams

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny has been ruled out from returning to Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury suffered in the first quarter.

The 23-year-old went down after being tackled on a 16-yard reception. That was his only touch of the night before exiting.

A first-round pick out of San Diego State in the 2018 NFL draft, Penny suffered a broken finger during his first preseason but returned for Week 1. He has missed four games with various ailments during the 2019 season. Chris Carson will likely get the majority of the first-team work with him out of the lineup.

Penny has rushed for 370 yards and three touchdowns this season, with seven receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown through the air heading into Week 14. Penny's setback comes after a 74-yard rushing performance in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings.