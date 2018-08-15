Terrelle Pryor Comments on Flinching During Jets' Practice with Redskins

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Jets receiver Terrelle Pryor found himself going viral on Tuesday after he flinched hard when Washington safety D.J. Swearinger acted like he was going to throw a punch during a joint practice, but he cares more about being a good role model than people having a laugh at his expense.

On Wednesday, Pryor took to Twitter to issue a statement regarding the incident:

Here's a look at the viral moment he is referring to:

Afterward, Swearinger made it clear that Washington's defense made a statement with the 6'4", 228-pound wideout, per Matthew Paras of the Washington Times:

"He went against safeties three days in a row. I got him one day, [DeShazor Everett] got him one day, Montae [Nicholson] got him one day. We didn't give him the respect to get a cornerback. We gave him safeties to go against and we locked him up."

Pryor and Swearinger were teammates in Washington last year. The quarterback-turned-receiver caught 20 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown in nine games before missing the end of the season after undergoing ankle surgery in mid-November.

He signed with New York in March.

The internet may find it humorous that Pryor pulled an anti-Kobe, but it's commendable that he is more focused on setting a good example than getting caught up in the moment. Besides, throwing hands during a practice can't lead to anything good.

While Jets coach Todd Bowles may appreciate Pryor not engaging in a fight, the receiver has found himself in hot water for comments made off the field. Bowles told reporters Tuesday that Pryor "should keep his mouth shut and leave the injuries to me" after the former Ohio State star previously talked about an ankle injury with the media.