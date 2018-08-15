Ronald Acuna Jr Suffers Elbow Injury After Being Hit by 1st Pitch; Benches Clear

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. had homered to lead off each of his team's past three games, but Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena ended the streak on Wednesday night after hitting Acuna.

Urena drilled Acuna on the left elbow with a 97 mph fastball with his first pitch of the night, leading to both benches clearing:

Urena was ejected for throwing at the batter. Acuna was able to remain in the game to run the bases, but he was ultimately removed from the game after the first inning.

