Damarious Randall Donates Browns Jerseys Despite Winning NBA Finals Bet

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2018

Cleveland Browns defensive back Damarious Randall walks out to the field during NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers spared Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall from having to fulfill an expensive bet, but Randall still went out of his way to provide his jerseys free of charge to a local Boys and Girls Club. 

As part of the HBO series Hard Knocks, NFL Films captured Randall donating boxes of his No. 23 jersey:

Before the 2018 NBA Finals, Randall tweeted himself into what was potentially a very costly venture:

Luckily for the fourth-year veteran, the Golden State Warriors swept the Cavs, thus sparing Randall from having to invest millions of dollars in Browns apparel for his followers.

Randall even turned the bet into a cool story in the end.

