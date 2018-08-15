Damarious Randall Donates Browns Jerseys Despite Winning NBA Finals Bet

Damarious Randall Donates Browns Jerseys Despite Winning NBA Finals BetAugust 15, 2018
The Cleveland Cavaliers spared Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall from having to fulfill an expensive bet, but Randall still went out of his way to provide his jerseys free of charge to a local Boys and Girls Club.
As part of the HBO series Hard Knocks, NFL Films captured Randall donating boxes of his No. 23 jersey:
NFL Films @NFLFilms
.@RandallTime didn't have to buy a million Cavs jerseys. But he did team up with @Fanatics to donate a bunch of #23 @Browns jerseys to his local Boys & Girls Club @Clevekids. #HardKnocksNow https://t.co/kVwsop4MKF
Before the 2018 NBA Finals, Randall tweeted himself into what was potentially a very costly venture:
Damarious Randall @RandallTime
If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey...
Luckily for the fourth-year veteran, the Golden State Warriors swept the Cavs, thus sparing Randall from having to invest millions of dollars in Browns apparel for his followers.
Randall even turned the bet into a cool story in the end.
