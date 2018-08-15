Broncos' Demaryius Thomas Explains Why He Stayed in Tunnel for National Anthem

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas explained Wednesday why he and linebacker Brandon Marshall remained in the tunnel during the national anthem before their team's Week 1 preseason game, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic:

The changes to the NFL's national anthem policy will not be enforced until the NFLPA agrees on the new rules. However, the initial changes required players to either stand for the anthem or remain in the locker room.

Broncos team president Joe Ellis met with the team in May to discuss protests, according to Mike Klis of 9News, noting the expectation for players to stand during the anthem. He also said he wanted any players planning on protesting to have a discussion with him beforehand.

Thomas was one of the 32 Broncos players who took a knee during the national anthem prior to the team's Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills last season, a game that directly followed President Donald Trump's comments about the subject.

Trump referred to Colin Kaepernick and others who protest as a "son of a b---h."

While that was the only time Thomas kneeled before a game, Marshall was much more active in his protests, joining Kaepernick during the 2016 season.

Miami Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson were the only players to take a knee on the sidelines during the first week of the 2018 preseason.